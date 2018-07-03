Freedom from Religion Foundation attacks Arkansas football camp that hosted pastor

It’s not just illegal for public schools to host pre or postgame prayer sessions. They can’t do it at summer football camps, either.

At least that’s the stance of the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF), which has sent a letter to the Danville (Ark.) Public School District citing a Constitutional violation related to the comments made to high school football campers by a local pastor named Konnor McKay.

The FFRF letter, which you can see here, insists that Danville, “not allow its football program to be used as a captive audience for evangelists.” That came in response to this social media post by McKay himself, celebrating his speech to a group of high school football players at Waldron High School.

The comments on McKay’s post indicate that Waldron head coach Johnathan Bates was his invitation to speak, which is a direct link to the public school system (Bates is obviously a public employee). That gives the FFRF a straight complaint. It would be a surprise if the school district doesn’t comply with the FFRF complaint.

Then again, these incidents keep happening in different areas across the country, so there’s no telling just how dogmatic McKay and his backers within the district may be.