Fundamental Footwork, Part 1: Presenting the Glove

While defense might not get the credit that, say, pitching or hitting receives in the softball world, that doesn’t mean a solid “D” is a non-factor. Just ask Florida State’s head coach, Lonni Alameda, who recently skippered the Seminoles’ softball team to the university’s first-ever WCWS National Championship.
Better yet, let’s have her show you!
In this exclusive YSPN360.com video, Coach Alameda goes back to the basics with infield footwork, focusing on the proper footwork and setup when fielding a ground ball.
