Gary Payton says LeBron James' sons are headed to Sierra Canyon in L.A.

Last season Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) boasted a roster that included 11 NBA title rings between the players’ fathers and uncles, the most by far of any other program in the country.

If nine-time NBA All-Star Gary Payton is correct, the Mustangs may be adding three more rings next season.

On Monday, Payton told BlackSportsOnline that LeBron James will send his son LeBron Jr. to Sierra Canyon next year.

A source close to the Sierra Canyon basketball program told USA Today Sports that the report was untrue.

Still, if it ends up happening, it would make a lot of sense since Sierra Canyon is the school of choice for the children of A-List celebs.

Everyone from Kevin Hart to Anthony Anderson to Will Smith to Sean “Diddy” Combs to Kris Jenner, among many other athletes and entertainers, enrolled their kids in the kindergarten-through-12th-grade school.

James is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent before the June 29 deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of many teams that will try and land James.

This past season Sierra Canyon won the Open Division title with Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer Scottie Sr.; Duane Washington Jr., son of former NBA player Duane Sr. and nephew of 18-year retired L.A. Lakers star Derek Fisher; Kenyon Martin Jr., son of 15-year retired NBA veteran Kenyon Martin Sr.; and Terren Frank, son of former NBA player Tellis Frank.

LeBron Jr., a rising freshman, led his Old Trail Middle School (Akron, Ohio) to an ISL Tournament title in February.

Sierra Canyon stars Scotty Jr. and Stanley said they were unaware if LeBron Jr. was joining them next season, but Scotty Jr. said that he’d be a welcomed addition.

James once said that his son was a better passer and shooter than he was at the same age.

“I used to hang out with him when we were younger,” Scotty Jr. said. “I feel like we would all gel together if he came. It would make sense for him to come here because it would take all of the pressure off of him playing-wise. We all feel the same pressure. I don’t know if he’s coming, but of course we’d love to have him.”

