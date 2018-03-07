Gate City coach on middle school venue choice: 'I would have done the same thing'

Much was made the last few days over the venue choice for Tuesday’s Virginia state semifinal between Gate City, featuring superstar Mac McClung, and Graham.

As region winner, Graham had its choice of venue in the game. It chose Tazewell Middle School, a choice seen by some as surprising, given the interest in the game.

One person who wasn’t surprised, however, was Gate City coach Scott Vermillion.

“I wasn’t surprised at all,” Vermillion said. “I would have done the same thing.”

And, as it turned out, Tazewell was a solid choice, especially for Graham. It is near the school—Graham couldn’t choose its own gym—and was able to pack in 3,500 spectators.

Gate City’s opening game at Radford had around 4,000.

In any event, Vermillion wasn’t bothered by the venue choice and was especially complimentary of both Graham and Tazewell.

“At the end of the day, you have to win the game,” Vermillion said. “But we have no complaints at all. They treated us like royalty.”

Gate City moves on to face defending state champion R.E. Lee-Staunton Friday at Virginia Commonwealth.