GEICO Nationals boys semifinal preview: Montverde vs. Findlay Prep

Who: No. 1 Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 4 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.)

When: 5 p.m. ET Friday

Where: Christ The King (Middle Village, N.Y.)

TV: ESPN2

About Findlay Prep: Ranked No. 3 in the Super 25, the Pilots are 32-4, with all four of its losses coming against fellow national powers Memphis (Tenn.) East, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Montverde and Kansas’ Sunrise Christian.

A team rife with Division I-bound seniors, Findlay is led by 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol, an Oregon commit and the son of the late Manute Bol. A McDonald’s All-American, Bol has been hampered by an Achilles injury, so his ability to play is in question. When healthy, Bol has led the Pilots in points (20.4), rebounds (8.2) and blocks (2.4) per game. Kyler Edwards, a 6-foot-4 wing player and Texas Tech commit, had 23 points in an opening win against La Lumiere. Arkansas pledge Reggie Chaney added 16, while Bol finished with just four points Thursday.

The Pilots also get plenty of contributions from 7-foot-3 Memphis commit Connor Vanover, who hit two big threes against La Lumiere.

About Montverde Academy: The nation’s top team, Montverde is unbeaten for a reason.

While Duke signee R.J. Barrett, a McDonald’s All-American small forward, gets much of the attention, Montverde is as deep a team as there is in the tournament. Guard Andrew Nembhard is headed to Florida and point guard Mike DeVoe is headed to Georgia Tech.

The Eagles had their hands full Thursday against Lone Peak, but Barrett’s 33 points helped them to an 87-82 win.

What to expect: Findlay Prep came thisclose to taking down Montverde when these teams met in January, but a last-second three from Mike DeVoe saved the Eagles in a 69-67 win. Bol had 19 points and three blocks in that game, while Barrett led Montverde with 24 points and 13 boards. Friday figures to be another classic.