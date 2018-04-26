Georgia coach arrested for bringing heroin on campus

A Georgia assistant cheerleading and girls track and field coach was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly brought heroin on to the school’s campus.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, among other sources, Raquel Eleana Spencer was arrested at Northwest Whitfield after a staff search — which was conducted with Spencer’s consent — turned up heroin on her personal property. She was initially brought into the school office after other teachers and students noticed the English teacher, “behaving unusually.”

Authorities believe she may have been under the influence of narcotics when she was brought to the office and throughout her time at school that day.

Spencer has spent the past five years at the school, but will be immediately placed on administrative leave once she is bailed out of jail, per the Journal-Constitution.

Raquel Spencer, a teacher at Northwest Whitfield High, has been arrest for possession of Herion on school property. Coming up tonight at 11 on @WRCB hear from a student who witnessed the incident. pic.twitter.com/gWvzg1s3LK — Kasey Freeman🎥 (@KaseyWRCB) April 25, 2018

She was charged with possession of heroin, though additional charges could be forthcoming as further details surrounding her arrest become clear.