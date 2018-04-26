USA Today Sports

Georgia coach arrested for bringing heroin on campus

Northwest Whitfield High School (Photo: @KaseyWRCB/Twitter screen shot) Photo: @KaseyWRCB/Twitter screen shot

Georgia coach arrested for bringing heroin on campus

Outside The Box

Georgia coach arrested for bringing heroin on campus

A Georgia assistant cheerleading and girls track and field coach was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly brought heroin on to the school’s campus.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, among other sources, Raquel Eleana Spencer was arrested at Northwest Whitfield after a staff search — which was conducted with Spencer’s consent — turned up heroin on her personal property. She was initially brought into the school office after other teachers and students noticed the English teacher, “behaving unusually.”

Authorities believe she may have been under the influence of narcotics when she was brought to the office and throughout her time at school that day.

Spencer has spent the past five years at the school, but will be immediately placed on administrative leave once she is bailed out of jail, per the Journal-Constitution.

She was charged with possession of heroin, though additional charges could be forthcoming as further details surrounding her arrest become clear.

, , , , , , Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2qZBt2y
Georgia coach arrested for bringing heroin on campus
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.