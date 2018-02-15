Georgia grandparents 'overwhelmed' after granddaughter shot at Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Wednesday’s shooting in Florida hit close to home for one metro Atlanta family who told 11Alive that their granddaughter was shot multiple times.

Many in their Marietta community are praying for Maddy Wilford and her family. Her grandparents said they’re still overwhelmed and Maddy’s mom, Missy, was already by her daughter’s side Wednesday evening in the hospital.

Both Maddy and her brother were at the Parkland, Florida high school when the shooting happened. Her brother is OK but Mandy was shot several times.

Her mother confirmed on Facebook, Wednesday afternoon, that she had learned her daughter was shot.

“Dear Friends and Family: Maddy is in the hospital,” the post read. “She’s alive but she has been shot several times. Please, please, please pray for my beautiful daughter.”

Stoneman Douglas HS basketball player Maddy Wilford was shot several times yesterday. She’s undergoing her 3rd surgery. I watched her play against my daughters at Douglas recently. They had a playoff rematch scheduled for today. Pray for Maddy🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/8qeWguozVE — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) February 15, 2018

For several hours, she couldn’t get in touch with Maddy. The victim’s grandmother said Maddy had gone into a second surgery just hours before. Meanwhile, other family members are making plans to head to Florida Thursday morning to be with her.

At the same time the class of 1991 at Marietta High School, where Maddy’s mother went to school, has already started a fundraising page to help the family. It’s already raised more than $3,000 in just 5 hours.

Read more of this story at our TEGNA partner WXIA in Atlanta right here.