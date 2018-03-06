Georgia snags commitment from 4-star Florida defensive end

Dunbar High (Fla.) four-star defensive end Derick Hunter Jr. said he looks forward to Jan. 5, 2019 where he’ll publicly announce his college choice. It won’t be much of a surprise though.

Already with “ATD” and a dog emoji in his Twitter bio, an ode to the University of Georgia football program’s “Attack the Day” motto, Hunter, ranked the No. 15 strongside defensive end in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports, confirmed to The News-Press his verbal commitment to coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

“I felt like it was the right fit for me to focus on my education and football and to get to the next level,” Hunter said of Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 281-pound former Miami commit commanded double teams as a part of a star-studded Dunbar defense. He tallied 54 tackles and a sack this season to lead the Tigers to a regional semifinal.

Hunter was ranked the No. 13 prospect in Lee and Collier counties last year by The News-Press and Naples Daily News. He has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and Penn State among plenty of other Power 5 schools.

