Five-star Georgia WR commit Dominick Blaylock is hard to cover ... for defenders or shorts

Dominick Blaylock is a five-star wide receiver prospect from Walton in Georgia. If you haven’t heard his name previously, don’t worry, you will. During a recent regional camp for The Opening, Blaylock showed just how elusive and hard to cover he can be, both for defensive backs and pants.

First, the actual defensive backs. Just check out this poor fellow elite prospect just trying to shut off Blaylock. Not … gonna … happen:

Georgia commit Dominick Blaylock is a tough cover ⚠️ @domblaylock_1 pic.twitter.com/B0RrT88DKr — Overtime (@overtime) April 6, 2018

Now, about the shorts: Dominick, those shorts are barely covering your thighs. Those are Herschel Walker shorts. We’re not sure if they are that way because of how Blaylock is wearing them, or how they’re designed. Either way, it’s worth more consideration, or at least affirmation that Blaylock is out after that specific look.

If so, let us be the first to praise your retro athletic savoir faire.