Georgia wrestling coach resigns after being blackmailed with photos of in-office masturbation

New reporting from Georgia claims that an Atlanta-area high school wrestling coach resigned in late March amidst an ongoing attempt to blackmail him over images which allegedly showed him masturbating in his office. Why did he resign? Because he had to admit the photos were accurate.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, among other sources, Collins Hill wrestling coach Danny Sinnott resigned on March 22 after the school received an email that included visual images of the coach “engaging in what appears to be self gratification.”

Sinnott spent more than a decade at the helm of Collins Hill and Peachtree Ridge's wrestling programs. https://t.co/F7WihGzK1J via @gwinnettdaily — Trevor McNaboe (@GDP_TrevorMac) April 12, 2018

The Daily Post cited internal HR documents which further clarified the incident, which unfolded after the email was received by school officials on March 15:

“The email was from a mailbox demanding money to not send out video of the event to teachers at Collins Hill,” the HR case summary said. “The author of the email was demanding money from Sinnott.” While the Daily Post could not confirm that there is, in fact, a video of the incident, the HR file said that Sinnott “allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior of a sexually, self-gratifying nature in his classroom with no students being present.” “In conversation with HR, Sinnott admitted engaging in self gratification in his office,” the document said.

Unsurprisingly, Sinnott refused comment about the incident when contacted by the Daily Post.

The coach spent four years as the head coach at Collins Hill after eight years as the head coach at Peachtree Ridge. Whether he attempts to gain another opportunity as a wrestling coach again elsewhere remains to be seen.

Meanwhile Collins Hill has moved on and is already listing an interim coach for the wrestling program. It’s unknown whether they will launch a full search to fill the vacancy at the end of the school year or appoint that interim coach — Belvis Hajiric — on a permanent basis.