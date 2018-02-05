California girls basketball player kicked off team for retweeting Snoop Dogg

A California girls basketball player was allegedly kicked off her high school team because she shared one of Snoop Dogg’s tweets on her personal timeline.

As reported by the Fresno Bee, Sierra High senior Racquel Alec reportedly was suspended from the school’s girls basketball team for liking and sharing posts from musicians on Twitter and other social media sites. The post that most clearly caught the ire of officials? one of Snoop Dogg “holding what appeared to be a marijuana joint in his hand,” according to a complaint filed by Alec’s family with the U.S. District Court in Fresno.

The Snoop Dogg tweet is particularly important because the Sierra Unified district forbids “engaging in inappropriate sexual and drug propaganda.” Alec’s lawyers contend that her posts don’t qualify as a violation on those terms because they were not made from a school computer and could only be seen by friends whom she approved from her protected account.

Alec’s case is actually more complicated than that, with her family alleging that her now former-coach Cathy Lauritzen, violated an agreement brokered between the coach and player that she could return in 2017 after being kicked off the 2016 team for a fight with a fellow student. When Lauritzen didn’t want Alec back on the team, she allegedly asked another student athlete to gain access to Alec’s social media accounts, which is where she saw the retweets connected with Snoop Dogg and other celebrities.

That claim was reinforced by a parent of the student who provided that social media access.

While her case remains in the future, Alec’s mother said that the school’s decision to ban her from playing basketball has had a dramatic impact on her daughter’s life.

“When she was prevented from playing, she dropped out of school. She pretty much had a nervous breakdown,” Tami Alec told the Bee. “When all of this happened, it really traumatized her. What we want is for this to never happen to another student again.”