Girls lax legend Taylor Cummings to take over at alma mater McDonogh School

The 2018 girls lacrosse season didn’t end as McDonogh School wanted. The nation’s most prestigious girls lacrosse program fell just two wins short of 200 straight when Notre Dame topped the 10-8, sending the Eagles to their first loss in nine seasons.

To remedy that issue, McDonogh is appointing the person most synonymous with the program’s success short of former longtime coach Chris Robinson: Former three-time Teewarton Award winner Taylor Cummings.

“Taylor has a presence that is palpable,” McDonogh co-athletic director Mickey Deegan told the Baltimore Sun. “She knows what she’s doing. She has the respect of the girls on the team. They look up to her. She’s very knowledgeable about the game and passionate. She has an eye for the game and how to make adjustments and she commands. We want somebody that has that confidence to lead a varsity program like what we have here at McDonogh.”

When Cummings joined the McDonogh coaching staff as an assistant before the 2018 season, her integration with the program served to cushion the blow felt from the sudden departure of longtime head coach Robinson. She accomplished that while helping her own former coach, Nancy Love, lead the program on an interim basis.

When the season was over, McDonogh announced it would follow through on previous plans to replace Love with a more permanent head coach. After interviewing all the applicants, the McDonogh search committee universally selected Cummings as the program’s next leader.

“I told them, ‘You’re going to a storied program. You’re going to a place that has a ton of culture and tradition and winning and excellence, and you now get to have a fresh start. It’s a clean slate. You get to write your own chapter,’” Cummings told the Sun of her initial meeting with the McDonogh players. “And I think for these kids who have been in that pressure cooker for so long, they’re excited about that.”