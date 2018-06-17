Glens Falls (N.Y.) sensation Joe Girard III announces his top six colleges

Glens Falls (N.Y.) scoring virtuoso Joe Girard III announced Saturday night on his Twitter account that he’s trimmed his list of college choices to six:

Thankful for every opportunity I’ve been given! #Top6 💯🏀💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/xN8yLyNTmE — Joseph Girard III (@JG3_____) June 16, 2018

The 2018 ALL-USA New York Player of the Year is the only player in state history with 3,000 career points, having shattered Lance Stephenson’s mark back in January. Like another certain celebrated shooter from Glens Falls, Jimmer Fredette, Girard has a feathery touch from deep, averaging 7.8 made 3-pointers a game as part of an unfathomable 50 points per game average.

Girard is currently ranked outside the top 150 in the Class of 2019 by 247 Sports, and isn’t in the ESPN 100 either. But like Mac McClung’s Gate City, Va., or Zion Williamson’s Spartanburg, S.C., this past winter, Glens Falls should once again nightly be one of the centers of the high school basketball universe in 2019.