'Violent sort' of graffiti leads to cancellation of basketball game on Native American reservation

A disturbingly aggressive graffiti message at an Arizona high school on a Native American reservation led to the cancelation of a scheduled basketball game.

As reported by the Navajo Times, custodians at Ganado High School in Arizona discovered graffiti in a locker room bathroom that included a threatening message against the school. The graffiti was discovered hours before a scheduled game against Hopi High School, leading to the cancellation of the game between the teams.

Dale O’Donnell, the acting superintendent for the Ganado Unified School District, said the Apache County Sheriff’s Office and Navajo Nation Police were both investigating the graffiti, though both groups determined that the school did not need to be shut down in response to the messages.

“Parents were notified of the (game) cancellation,” O’Donnell told the Navajo Times. “We just want to be on the safe side.”