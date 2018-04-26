Greater Atlanta baseball coach arrested on sexual battery charges

A metro Atlanta coach has been arrested over allegations of inappropriate behavior with students.

David Munoz, who is listed as the boy’s baseball coach at McIntosh High School, was taken into custody Tuesday, school officials confirm. Peachtree City police provided more information on Wednesday that Munoz was arrested on one count of sexual battery in connection with allegations of inappropriate contact with student-athletes.

The principal of the school, Lisa Fine, said that the school had no prior knowledge of the allegations and that they are cooperating with police.

Fine said Munoz, who is also a health and physical education teacher at the school, will not be returning to the classroom while the charges “remain pending.”

Peachtree City authorities said the investigation is still ongoing.