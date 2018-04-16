Fla. high school mourns loss of football player

A former high school football player in Florida who was on the cusp of graduation died late Sunday, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

Grover Wills was a defensive back at Durant High School in Plant City.

“With heavy Hearts, Last night, we lost not only a teammate but a brother,” the school’s football account tweeted. “Rest In Peace Grover Wills! Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. #5 # Cougars..Forever”

Several of Wills’ teammates and classmates tweeted condolences. A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for Wednesday on the school’s football field, according to Durant’s Student Government Association.

The cause of Wills’ death is unknown as of Monday morning.