Gymnastics center owner jailed after hidden camera found in bathroom

The owner of a Town of Norway, Wis., gymnastics center is in jail after a hidden camera was found in a bathroom at the business.

James Kivisto, 49, owner and coach of Wind Lakes Gymnastics Center, is being held on multiple counts of possession of child pornography after a search at the business Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Related Former Iowa AAU coach appears in federal court on child porn charge

According to the release, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business on Tuesday after a parent reported that a hidden camera was found in a bathroom.

During the search, Sheriff’s Office detectives seized a number of surveillance cameras and computers that revealed multiple images of child pornography.

Kivisto, who has owned and operated the business for the past 11 years, admitted to detectives that he had recorded juveniles changing in the bathroom on numerous occasions.

Kivisto has coached gymnastics in both Racine and Milwaukee counties since 1987.

Additional charges are expected to be recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office as the investigation proceeds.

For more, visit the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel