Hamilton Heights Christian, Holy Innocents climb in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta) each had wins over higher-ranked Super 25 girls basketball teams to improve their own rankings this past week.

HHCA’s Hawks improved to 17-2 and three spots in the rankings to No. 11 as Elizabeth Balogun had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 51-37 defeat of then-No. 7 Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Ky.) in the Music City Classic in Nashville.

The Bears improved to 6-1 and up one spot to No. 12 as Kaila Hubbard had 18 points in a 53-48 defeat of then-No. 8 Hoover, Ala.

There is also one new team: No. 25 Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), which is 17-1 as Maggie Freeman had 25 points in a 62-45 defeat of Benson (Portland) at the MLK Invitational in Portland.