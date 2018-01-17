USA Today Sports

Hamilton Heights Christian, Holy Innocents climb in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Hamilton Heights Christian, Holy Innocents climb in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Super 25

Hamilton Heights Christian, Holy Innocents climb in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) and Holy Innocents Episcopal (Atlanta) each had wins over higher-ranked Super 25 girls basketball teams to improve their own rankings this past week.

RELATED: Super 25 girls basketball rankings

HHCA’s Hawks improved to 17-2 and three spots in the rankings to No. 11 as Elizabeth Balogun had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 51-37 defeat of then-No. 7 Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Ky.) in the Music City Classic in Nashville.

MORE: McDonald’s All American Game rosters

The Bears improved to 6-1 and up one spot to No. 12 as Kaila Hubbard had 18 points in a 53-48 defeat of then-No. 8 Hoover, Ala.

There is also one new team: No. 25 Southridge (Beaverton, Ore.), which is 17-1 as Maggie Freeman had 25 points in a 62-45 defeat of Benson (Portland) at the MLK Invitational in Portland.

, , , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home