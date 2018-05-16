Har-Ber leads six new teams in the Super 25 baseball rankings

Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.) is the highest-ranked new team in the Super 25 baseball rankings at No. 18.

The Wildcats (30-4) advanced to the state championship as Blaze Brothers singled in the winning run in a 6-5 defeat of Van Buren in a 7A state semifinal and junior right-hander Blake Adams threw a three-hitter in a 4-1 defeat of Bryant in a 7A quarterfinal.

RELATED: Latest Super 25 baseball rankings

Calvary Christian (Clearwater, Fla.) remains the nation’s No. 1 team.

One of the new teams won a state title over the weekend — No. 23 La Cueva (Albuquerque). The Bears (27-3) won their 10th state title as Hunter Straub had three hits and three RBI in a 14-3 defeat of Piedra Vista (Farmington) in the state 6A championship.

The other new teams: No. 20 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City), which improved to 26-3 as Will Sturgeon went 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 5-0 defeat of Crespi (Encino); No. 21 Flanagan (Pembroke Pines, Fla.), which improved to 24-1 as Edinson Renteria Jr. went 3-for-4 with two RBI in a 10-2 defeat of Taravella (Coral Springs) in a division quarterfinal; No. 24 Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.), which advanced to the state championship as sophomore right-hander Miles Garrett allowed two hits over six innings in a 6-1 defeat of Woodstock to clinch a AAAAAAA semifinal; and No. 25 George County (Lucedale, Miss.), which advanced to its state 6A championship as junior right-hander Trevor McDonald, a South Alabama commit, scattered nine hits in a semifinal series-clinching 4-2 win vs. Gulfport.