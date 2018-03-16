Mark Landes, head football coach at Washington power Bellevue, resigns

Throughout the swell of controversy and investigations that followed the resignation of former Bellevue football coach Butch Goncharoff, the Washington state power had one thing to lean on: The presence of football coach Mark Landes.

That’s no longer true.

On Tuesday evening, Landes announced his resignation from the Wolverines football program after two seasons in charge. He finished with an overall record of 16-3, though the Wolverines fell in the state semifinals in the 2017 season.

Landes told the Bellevue Reporter he was unable to meet with all of his players to let them know personally, though he did reach most of the Wolverines regulars. He chalked up his departure to a change in his work responsibilities, which include a larger position in the aviation industry.

Better than the Macy’s Parade – practice on Thanksgiving with a few Wolverines pic.twitter.com/o0dMMcbBuj — Bellevue Football (@BellevueFB) November 23, 2017

“My job was changing and unfortunately it wouldn’t allow me the time necessary to remain head coach,” Landes told the Reporter. “It was unfortunately a little bit out of my control. It was a really tough decision because I absolutely loved coaching and spending time with these players.

“I will remember all of the great times and the way [the players] battled through the adversity they were going through and how they supported each other.”

As one might expect, the Bellevue search will certainly target a coach who brings a lot to the table. The ability to hold together a major program facing a diaspora of challenges will certainly be high on the list.