Here's a new one: Kansas basketball game cancelled ... because of illness

A high school boys basketball game in Kansas has been cancelled because the school which was scheduled to host it has been shut down by an outbreak of an undisclosed illness.

No, really. The school is too sick for basketball. Not the team, the school.

As noted by the CPL Scoreboard Twitter account, which compiles sports scores from Kansas’ Central Prairie League, the scheduled Friday night face off between Russell High School and Beloit has been cancelled. The decision came as the Russell County School District shut down all campuses and extracurricular activities in an attempt to contain rapidly spreading illness.

According to a release posted on the district’s website, more than 20 percent of the district’s students and staff are currently out sick as they suffer from a blend of Influenza A, Influenza B, Mononucleosis and Strep Throat. While events were only officially cancelled for Friday through the weekend, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were cancelled at the beginning of next week as well.

“The health, wellness and safety of our students and staff are of our utmost concern and priority,” according to a statement on the USD 407 website. ” USD 407 officials understand the seriousness of this issue in our community and throughout the region and are working diligently to do everything we possibly can in our buildings to maintain a safe, sanitary environment for our students and staff.”

Russell and Beloit have already agreed to a rescheduled game day of February 19. And Russell administrators should probably be praised for an abundance of caution rather than put young athletes and their families at risk.

However, they aren’t alone among ailing Kansas prep basketball teams:

Tonight's CPHS basketball game vs. LaCrosse will not be broadcast due to illness. The game can be heard on 106.9 fm. — USD112CentralPlains (@USD112) February 9, 2018

That’s still a step up on what’s unfolding in Russell; at least the game at Central Plains will still go on as scheduled.