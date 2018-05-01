High school baseball fundraiser? In Alaska, that means a guided buffalo hunt

High school booster clubs are notable for their clever fundraising drives. The best drivers speak to the communities from which they’re asking for funds. That’s what makes this particular Alaska fundraiser so unique.

The Kodiak baseball team is currently raising funds by selling $20 raffle tickets to win a guided buffalo hunt. The full details of the Elks Club sponsored raffle read something like this:

— Winner receives a pass for a free guided Pasagshak Buffalo Hunt

— Hunt will be guided by Master Guide Frank Bishop, and must be redeemed by Sep. 30, 2018

— The winning ticket will be pulled at the team’s season finale at May 19

Everything about this fundraiser is so, whole-heartedly Alaska prep sports. It’s wonderful.

And hopefully for Kodiak, it’ll be successful, too.