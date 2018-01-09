Ohio volleyball coach charged with felony after alleged relationship with student

A female volleyball coach and teacher is facing a felony sexual battery charge after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a female student.

Hilary Dattilo, an assistant volleyball coach at Hamilton High School in Ohio, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a first degree misdemeanor, according to the Hamilton (Ohio) Journal News.

Hamilton teacher Hilary Dattilo was just arraigned. She’s being taken in to custody. #wlwt pic.twitter.com/KKs2o9yRhf — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) January 9, 2018

Police say the parents of the alleged victim came forward with the allegations to the school, who turned the investigation over to authorities.

Dattilo has since been put on administrative leave.

Joni Copas, the school district’s director of communications, released the following statement to the Journal News:

“As a result of an ongoing investigation conducted collaboratively with the Hamilton City Police Department, the Hamilton City School District has placed a teacher at Hamilton High School on administrative leave pending termination proceedings. Simply put, we will not tolerate behavior that places our children in jeopardy.”

Dattilo, 30, was taken into custody and held on $5,000 bond, according to reports. She’s due back in court next month.