Texans host special guests from Santa Fe High football team at minicamp

NFL minicamps are important, sure, but they can’t compare with the sheer goodwill that was on display at Houston’s veteran minicamp on Tuesday.

As reported by Houston CBS affiliate CW39, the Texans played in front of players from Santa Fe High, the South Texas school which was the site of a school shooting in May. In fact, the Texans didn’t just throw lazy out routes in front of the teens, they went through a full practice.

As is always the case, there’s drama around minicamps. That’s true in Houston, too. Yet the student-athletes from Santa Fe clearly helped put things in perspective for Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, his teammates and anyone else who showed up to get a peek over the facility fences.

