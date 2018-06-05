How last year's top five high school picks are faring

The high school players who were chosen in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft are still a long way from the majors. Here’s how the top five high school draftees, all of whom, except for Hunter Greene, were first-team ALL-USA selections, are faring:

Royce Lewis, SS, Cedar Rapids, Iowa Kernels (Class A)

High school: Junipero Serra, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Lewis, who was chosen No. 1 overall last season by the Minnesota Twins, is fitting in well as one of the youngest players on the Kernels as he just turned 19 today. He’s hitting .297, leads the team with 15 steals and is No. 2 on the team with 27 RBI.