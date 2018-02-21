How overlapping sports seasons are hurting small schools

North Florida Christian senior Alicia Price hasn’t had any breaks this school year.

The three-sport athlete and leader on the Eagles’ volleyball, basketball, and softball teams has gone from one sports season right into the next.

She’s a unique breed in that she’s the daughter of two coaches with an attitude of positivity that triumphs over what is a demanding balance of athletics and academics.

“Most people ask if it’s hard or challenging, but I think it’s a great blessing,” Price said. “I get to be involved with three sports and spread out my athletic ability.”

Price played in a Class 2A regional final basketball game Tuesday night – NFC lost against FAMU DRS ending its season – and Thursday the Eagles were supposed to play their first softball game.

But that won’t happen because NFC doesn’t currently have enough players because basketball is still going on at the same time that injuries have struck.

