How standing around won a playoff basketball game in Ohio

Bishop Fenwick fans and followers were a bit frustrated during the March 7 district semifinal game against Dayton Dunbar, when their opponent used a legal strategy to stall the game down for much of the second half at the University of Dayton Arena.

The teams were tied at 18 at halftime, when Dunbar employed a stall tactic on the Fenwick zone defense throughout the second half. The strategy worked in Dunbar’s favor as the Dayton team won 27-26, after a few minutes of fast-paced play at the end.

Administrative assistant to the athletic department Becky Thomas Konz captured, in two different Facebook Live videos, the action – or lack thereof. She said someone estimated they played that way around eight total minutes. An OHSAA regulation varsity quarter is eight minutes and there are two quarters in a half.

The game between these two teams came after the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court decided earlier in the day that Dunbar could play Fenwick after the Ohio High School Athletic Association removed Dunbar from the tournament Feb. 28. OHSAA removed the No. 1 seeded team, installing No. 9 seed Thurgood Marshall in their spot, saying the administration failed to properly suspend players involved in a bench clearing brawl at the junior varsity level.

