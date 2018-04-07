Police: Junior hockey team bus crash in Canada leaves 14 dead and 14 injured

Fourteen people died and 14 more were injured in a crash involving a bus carrying a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan, Canada, and a semi truck, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The RCMP said 28 people, including the driver, were on the bus containing the Humboldt Broncos, and that 14 were killed in the crash around 5 p.m. on on Highway 35. The rest were taken to a hospital. Three were in critical condition, police said.

“We can now confirm fourteen people have died as a result of this collision,” the RCMP said in a statement. “The other fourteen people were sent to hospital with a variety of injuries; three of these people have injuries that are critical in nature. We are not confirming the identity of the victims at this time, including whether the deceased are players or coaches. We will be working with our partner agencies to ensure families are notified as soon as possible and the appropriate supports are provided to families and others who are impacted by this extremely tragic incident.”

The team has players ages 16 through 21, according to the team’s website.

The crash occurred less than 20 miles north of Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

The Humboldt Broncos were on their way to play the Nipawin Hawks in a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game.

The Nipawin Hawks announced on its Facebook page that Friday night’s game had been canceled due to accident involving the bus of the opposing team.

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,” Humboldt Broncos team president Kevin Garinger said in a statement. “Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

Darren Opp, president of the Hawks, said a semi T-boned the players’ bus.

“It’s a horrible accident, my God,” he said. “It’s very, very bad.”

Opp said the coaching staff and players from the Hawks were waiting to help.

“They are sitting in the church just waiting to hear any good news,” he said. “I’ve got 50 phone calls at least saying ‘what do you want?’

“There’s uncles and moms and dads waiting to hear whether their sons and nephews are OK.

“It’s terrible. It’s absolutely terrible.”

