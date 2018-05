Hunter Dickinson

School: DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.)

Position: Center

Height: 6-11

Weight: 225

College: Undecided

Dickinson had a productive sophomore season leading DeMatha to a 32-5 record and posting 16 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Now he’s a key contributor (8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds a game) on the No. 1 team – Team Takeover (Washington, D.C.) – in the Nike EYBL.