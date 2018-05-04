Ill. band director proposes to dance coach at spring concert

A high school’s spring concert transformed into a romantic public proposal for a dance coach on Wednesday in Illinois.

As reported by the Belleville News-Democrat, Belleville East band director Timothy Hassall proposed to his girlfriend, the school’s dance coach Kati Melton, during the school’s spring concert.

Congrats to Tim and Kati!

In a perfect capper, the school’s chorus sang a love song immediately after Melton said yes.

“I was so floored, it’s been planned out,” Melton told the News-Democrat. “(Hassall thought of) all the tiny details.”

That included proposing in the same place the couple first met. According to Hassall, the pair dated for more than two years after initially meeting each other in the gym during a school event.

While that would be enough to make the venue special, Hassall said its the pair’s bond with their students that really made it essential to incorporate them as part of his proposal.