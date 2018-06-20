Ill. school changes logo because students complain it looks too much like NFL Patriots

Usually it’s colleges and professional teams that complain when a high school’s logo aligns too closely with a more famous counterpart. At one Illinois school, it was the students.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, among other outlets, Adlai E. Stevenson High, in Lincolnshire, Ill. is ditching its existing Patriots logo because students complained it looked too much like the New England Patriots. And to a student body that was tasked with cracking down on plagiarism, keeping a logo that was essentially a carbon copy of one on an NFL helmet felt a bit close for comfort.

Coach Big Pete talks about his Visit to Stevenson Patriot Football Team 2018 STOP #4 Talking Team, School. Coach Hjorth one of the best in Illinois. Smart Athletic Kids that get… https://t.co/MueXn8XsJX — ghtube.com (@ghanaTube) June 18, 2018

The Stevenson Sports Boosters are having two apparel sales this week! pic.twitter.com/1hl5DJPA42 — Stevenson HS (@stevensonhs) April 30, 2018

You can see both the original logo and new version in the two Tweets above.

“Some students rightfully called us on (the similarity of the logos),” Jim Conrey, the school’s public information coordinator, told the Tribune. “It was a fair criticism.”

Stevenson, the 2014 Class 8A state football champion, is a school in Chicago’s northern suburbs of more than 4,000 students, so getting the word out about the logo change wasn’t necessarily the smoothest process. Per the Tribune, Stevenson running back Jean-Marc Etienne had no idea the existing “Flying Elvis” Patriots logo was being phased out until he saw the school’s new starred-S logo appear on the in-school TV network.

While the full change won’t be complete for multiple years, most teams will be able to eliminate the older, NFL-styled Patriots logo from uniforms within three years as part of traditional uniform updates. In the meantime, students are still adjusting to a logo that is authentically their own, courtesy a $12,000 investment in a local design firm.