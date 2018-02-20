IMG Academy headlines 10-team 2018 Polynesian Football Classic

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) is one of eight teams slated to play in the 2018 Polynesian Football Classic at Liberty High in Henderson, Nev., Sept. 7-8.

IMG, which finished last season No. 2 in the Super 25 Football rankings, will face Liberty.

Chandler (Ariz.), which finished last season No. 13, will play Faith Lutheran (Nev.).

“As a native Hawaiian, it is an honor to participate in the Polynesian Football Classic,” Chandler coach Shaun Aguano said. “The Classic has quickly become one of the premier high school football events in the country.”

Bingham (South Jordan, Utah), last year’s No. 15 team in the final Super 25, will play Mountain Pointe (Ariz.).

The other matchup will be between Farrington (Hawaii) and Carson (Calif.). The fifth game will be announced at a later date.