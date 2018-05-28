IMG Academy receiver Michael Redding gathering early attention

It’s only been a couple months since Pensacola native Michael Redding III left the city to join IMG Academy, but his collegiate recruitment has picked up steam in that time.

The former West Florida Tech wide receiver has picked up three SEC offers – Missouri, Arkansas and Georgia – in the last month. It makes seven total offers for the wide receiver in the class of 2020.

It’s still too early to say which school made the best impression on the young prospect, much less a favorite on where he’ll end up. Redding said he’s living in the moment for now.

“I’m just looking to enjoy the recruiting process,” Redding said. “I’m not really looking for a specific school. I’m just working hard and getting my game better to be a better football player and person.

“I’m still a sophomore so the colleges can’t really talk to me. They really didn’t say anything special. They just said that they’d offered me.”

