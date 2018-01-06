IMG's Bookie Radley-Hiles will join T.J. Pledger at Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO — Bookie Radley-Hiles said he would shock everyone with his commitment announcement Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) defensive back’s choice of Oklahoma may not have been shocking, but it meant that he will get to play on the same team as one of his friends in IMG running back T.J. Pledger, an Oklahoma signee who was also playing in Saturday’s Army game.

Radley-Hiles recently decommitted from Nebraska, but the Huskers were still in his final five, along with Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Oklahoma and UCLA.

Radley-Hiles is from Inglewood, Calif., and has played for Calabasas Calif., as a freshman and junior, for Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) as a sophomore and IMG as a senior.