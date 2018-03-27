Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, McKenzie Forbes take home POWERADE Jam Fest three-point hardware

In its 85-81 Elite 8 loss to Kansas, Duke shot just 7-of-29 from the three-point line. Kentucky was even worse in their 61-58 Sweet 16 loss to Kansas State, managing to connect on just 3-of-12 from three.

Both teams could’ve used firepower from their 2018 recruits, evident of the shooting performance they put on Monday night in the POWERADE Jam Fest three-point contest at Morehouse College.

John Carroll (Bel Air, Md.) point guard Immanuel Quickley, a Kentucky signee, and Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.) shooting guard Cam Reddish, a Duke signee, lit up the competition to the tune of 17 points to share the hardware on the boys’ side.

On the girls’ side, Folsom (Calif.) wing McKenzie Forbes took home the hardware after dropping 20 points.

Forbes is signed to California.

