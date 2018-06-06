In Minnesota, basketball shot clock proposal shot down

In February, the Marshall (Minn.) girls basketball team scored less than a handful of points in a 17-4 tournament loss at Waseca.

While the stall tactic may not have fully worked that night, it will stay in play as a possible strategy in the Land of 10,000 Lakes come the 2018-19 season.

The Minnesota High School League board of directors recently denied a proposal for a 35-second shot clock, citing a 128-24 vote against it by regional committees around the state.

Per the Star Tribune, boys basketball coaches association executive director Tom Critchley presented his case to the MSHL board on Monday. And while a recent survey reported by the Star Tribune indicated 70 percent of boys coaches and 64 percent of girls coaches supported adding a shot clock, for the near future, it’s a no go.

#mshsl board of directors rejects

a motion to add 35-second shot clocks for girls and boys basketball in all four classes. Cost of adding clocks and training/paying operators cited among challenges to the recommendation. — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) June 4, 2018

The Star Tribune reports that the activities directors advisory committee also voted 14-4 against a shot clock, listing both cost and training staff as reasons against the clocks.

“The activities directors advisory committee is the group that needs to jump on board,” Critchley told the Star Tribune, “because many of the regions, when they consider how they’re going to vote on a specific topic, will say, ‘How did the ADs vote?’ ”

Pat Barrett, the MSHSL’s liaison for the girls’ coaches association, and Ron Larson, the former St. Francis activities director and current men’s basketball coach at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, are in support of the shot clock and were not happy with the outcome of the vote, the Star Tribune reported.

“I’m really disappointed, because the proposal has the overwhelming support of the coaches,” Critchley said.

As one could imagine, the decision doesn’t appear to be a popular one among those who follow the sport in the state either.

Shot clock in Minnesota high school basketball voted down again. This is disappointing news. Serious question: How are neighboring states SD and ND able to figure out a way to get this done and MN can’t? — Greg Dietel (@Greg_Dietel) June 4, 2018

It amazes me that in 2018 there are still people against having a shot clock in varsity basketball. Nice goin' Minnesota. — Matt Zimmer (@argusmattz) June 4, 2018

For next winter at least, there could be another Stall of Fame game.