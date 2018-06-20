Indiana adds nine football recruits in four days

It may not be nine in a single day, but the Indiana Hoosiers are still making major, sudden waves on the football recruiting front.

On Tuesday evening, the Hoosiers staff released the following Tweet:

😏 — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) June 19, 2018

Anyone wondering what that was about need only look at the Hoosiers’ list of football commitments in the Class of 2019. It grew from three to 12 in the span of four days.

The nine new Indiana members are all ranked below in-state defensive line star Beau Robbins and March commit Emery Simmons, a March commit. But they follow from there in line, and they add huge talent and depth to Indiana’s recruiting efforts.

Here’s the new crop, all of whom have committed since June 15:

• Cornerback Larry Tracy of Decatur Central in Indianapolis.

• Defensive end Jeremy Passmore of Columbus High in Miami.

• Linebacker Dorian Jones of Oxbridge Academy in Florida.

• Offensive tackle Matthew Bedford of Cordova (Tenn.).

• Linebacker Kervens Bonhomme of Clearwater Academy Intl., in Clearwater, Fla.

• Tight end Gary Cooper of Columbus High in Miami.

• Defensive tackle C.J. Person of Montgomery Catholic Prep in Ala.

• Offensive lineman Michael Katic of Pine-Richland in Western Pennsylvania.

• Long snapper Sean Wracher of Cleveland power St. Ignatius.

All nine could make an impact in Bloomington sooner rather than later. It’s also noteworthy that only one of the nine hails from Indiana, with six of the nine coming from south of the Mason-Dixon line.

Of course, all of this recruiting momentum will only go as far as Indiana coach Tom Allen can take the team. Now that he’s beginning to get in “his” recruits, there’s more reason to believe that Indiana can turn the proverbial corner now rather than continue waiting for next year.