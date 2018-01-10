Indiana basketball teams likely to lose rest of home games due to busted pipe from deep freeze

It isn’t just residential homes that are feeling the wrath of an absurdly cold start to 2018. At least one high school gym appears to be a casualty as well.

As reported by Indiana NBC affiliate WNDU, the Triton (Ind.) gym has was flooded and has been rendered unplayable after a pipe broke beneath the boys locker room, leaving puddles of water on the gym floor, warping the surface and likely rendering the remainder of the team’s home schedule impossible to host.

“We know that the approximate time was about 12 hours that it was leaking and so it was coming out pretty good,” Triton Athletic Director Mason McIntyre told WNDU.

“So it obviously would be a hazard and a danger to have anybody playing sports out here.”

While the school is searching to identify a neutral location to play the remainder of the boys and girls basketball teams’ home games, some of the school’s senior basketball stars have already weighed in with a sense of disappointment because they’ll miss out on some classic high school experiences.

“I was pretty bummed and kind of mad because, you know, it’s senior night,” Triton senior Hannah Wanemacher told WNDU. “I wanted to play on the floor for the last time and didn’t realize that we already had our last time there.”

The school is scheduling a consultant to come and determine if the playing surface can be refurbished or if it must be rebuilt entirely.