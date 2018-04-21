Indiana girls basketball coach dismissed following parents' complaints

Carmel High School has dismissed girls basketball coach Tod Windlan after complaints from players’ parents.

Carmel did not specify why Windlan was let go except to note that “there is a need to change the direction of the girls baskeball program.”

In a statement released about 2:30 p.m. Friday, the school’s community relations liaison said, “Effective today, Carmel High School will begin the search for a new girls basketball head coach.”

Windlan has not responded to requests for comment.

The dismissal was an abrupt change of heart for the school. Just a week ago, addressing complaints from families about the program, Principal Tom Harmas told players’ parents in a letter that the coach would keep his job.

In the “Parent Letter” dated April 13, Harmas wrote that “we have conducted a thorough review” of the girls basketball program after multiple families complained about it.

The letter expressed “regret that you and your daughter did not have the desired experience participating in our girls’ basketball program” and stated that “we have put in place a responsive and appropriate action plan to guide the program moving forward.”

But the letter, also bearing the names of athletics director Jim Inskeep and assistant athletics director Bruce Wolf, also stated: “There will not be a change in the head coach position as part of this plan.”

The only change promised in the letter after the monthlong review of the program was that practices would be open.

Under Windlan, the program won 87 of 107 games and three consecutive sectional titles. Windlan had previously been head coach at Frankton (2004-2007), Anderson (2008-2009), Delta (2011), Hamilton Heights (2012-2013) and Warren Central (2014).

Read more in the Indianapolis Star