Indiana high school golf coach accused of dealing heroin, meth

Police arrested a Greenwood High School golf coach after they say he was dealing methamphetamine and heroin.

Benjamin L. Beatty, 37, was arrested Tuesday in Columbus on drug-dealing, resisting arrest and counterfeiting charges, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

State Police officers stopped Beatty’s car on Ind. 46 and Carr Hill Road in Columbus and found methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Troopers later found more drugs, paraphernalia and counterfeit money in Beatty’s home and a motel room he had rented, State Police said.

Beatty coaches high school and middle school golf at Greenwood Schools, State Police said.

Greenwood Schools Superintendent Kent DeKoninck was notified Wednesday that Beatty had been arrested, the school corporation said in a news release.

Beatty is not employed in any other job within the school corporation and has had no contact with students since his arrest, Greenwood Schools said. The corporation has begun the process of firing him.

Beatty was the golf pro at Otte Golf Center for about four years until owner Terry Sherard fired him about two years ago.

“Over the years I tried to help Ben. I thought he was worth saving at one point,” Sherard said.

