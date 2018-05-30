Indiana high school softball pitcher throws no-hitter for regional title

PENDLETON, Ind. – If you had seen the final pitching stats from the Class 4A regional at Pendleton Heights on Tuesday, you could easily get the wrong idea about who fired a no-hitter.

Pendleton Heights sophomore Jordan Benefiel spun a complete game, striking out 10 without walking a batter, while Cathedral freshman Lia Burnell walked four (one intentional) and struck out only two.

Yet, Burnell walked off with a no-hitter and the 1-0 victory to send Cathedral to the Center Grove Semistate Saturday against Decatur Central.

It’s the second regional championship in three seasons for Cathedral and the fourth in program history.

“That’s the first no-hitter I can remember,” Burnell said during a jubilant postgame with her teammates. “Our team is so together and pick each other up. I couldn’t have done this without them.”

