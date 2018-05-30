USA Today Sports

Indiana high school softball pitcher throws no-hitter for regional title

Getty Images

Indiana high school softball pitcher throws no-hitter for regional title

News

Indiana high school softball pitcher throws no-hitter for regional title

PENDLETON, Ind. – If you had seen the final pitching stats from the Class 4A regional at Pendleton Heights on Tuesday, you could easily get the wrong idea about who fired a no-hitter.

Pendleton Heights sophomore Jordan Benefiel spun a complete game, striking out 10 without walking a batter, while Cathedral freshman Lia Burnell walked four (one intentional) and struck out only two.

Yet, Burnell walked off with a no-hitter and the 1-0 victory to send Cathedral to the Center Grove Semistate Saturday against Decatur Central.

It’s the second regional championship in three seasons for Cathedral and the fourth in program history.

“That’s the first no-hitter I can remember,” Burnell said during a jubilant postgame with her teammates. “Our team is so together and pick each other up. I couldn’t have done this without them.”

Read the rest of the story in The Indianapolis Star

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2L30l0E
Indiana high school softball pitcher throws no-hitter for regional title
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.