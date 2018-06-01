Indiana lands 4-star Carmel DE Beau Robbins

USA Today Sports

It isn’t every day that the Indiana Hoosiers add a four-star football recruit, but Friday they got just that.

Beau Robbins, an explosive four-star defensive end from in-state power Carmel, committed to the Hoosiers ahead of 14 other offers, including from power programs like Nebraska and Michigan State. He’s also been recruited by Ohio State and Notre Dame, though neither has extended an offer … yet.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound playmaker is a dynamic addition to Indiana’s Class of 2019, and instantly it’s highest rated. How long it takes for him to make an impact on the field remains to be seen, though it’s likely he won’t sit on the bench for long.

