The weather has been so bad Indiana's defending state baseball champ has yet to play a home game

It’s not just your imagination. It really was a brutal winter, and now spring is taking its sweet time. That’s horrible news for spring school sports.

As reported by the South Bend Tribune, the weather maladies have made it particularly tough for spring athletes across the state of Indiana. Among the other unique schedule tidbits divulged by the Tribune was this: “The defending state champion Saint Joseph’s baseball team has yet to play a home game.” A series of postponements have limited the Indians to a single game, a 1-0 victory against Plymouth High.

Other Indiana schools have canceled five or six baseball or softball games. Golf teams have had to spend the entire spring run up practicing indoors. It’s not natural.

Then there is the adaptive role of school athletic directors, who are closer to air traffic controllers than school administrators once the cancelations pile up.

“This year is shaping up to be record bad,” long-time Adams athletic director Bill Groves told the Tribune. “You’re doing a juggling act, like twirling plates on sticks, trying to keep them all going without any falling.”

Added Washington athletic director Garland Hudson: