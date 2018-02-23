Inspiring moment as R.I. hockey player with developmental disorder scores first HS goal

A hockey player in Rhode Island with a developmental disorder lived a dream moment during a recent game.

With a little help from both his team and the opponent, Cranston (R.I.) West sophomore Ryan Blake scored his first high school goal.

It was no small task for Blake.

“He has what’s called, ‘pervasive developmental disorder,’ which falls under the umbrella of autism,” his mother, Kristin Blake, told Providence’s WJAR.

As WJAR reports, Blake was diagnosed when he was five years old, not long after both his father and grandfather passed away.

His grandfather introduced him to the game.

“I hope they’ve been proud of me,” Blake told WJAR. “They would be crying right now if they were here.”

A sweet story you'll see Only on 10: Hockey players set a Cranston West Sophomore with developmental disability up to score his first and ONLY goal @nbc10 https://t.co/YmIvlUvphf — Danielle Kennedy (@NBC10_Danielle) February 21, 2018

During a game against Prout School (Wakefield, R.I.) in January, Blake’s teammates gave him a once in a lifetime opportunity, setting him up for first goal.

“When I saw him go down the ice with the puck, I was just getting so excited,” Cranston West junior Nathan Baldini told WJAR. “I was just hoping to God he wouldn’t miss, but I knew he wasn’t going to miss because it’s Ryan.”

Blake did the rest.

“It felt like Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr all together,” Blake told WJAR. “A moment like that, it’s a lot better than a win,” Baldini said.

Can’t argue with that.