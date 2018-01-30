Investigation into Minn. girls basketball coach finds over-involved parents, not much else

An investigation into the girls basketball coach of the Lake Park-Audubon girls basketball program led to a scenario where the coach was briefly placed on leave, only for the school’s principal to reinstate the coach after a week.

The conclusion? Some parents had unrealistic goals for their children, and felt the coach was at fault for not getting them there.

LP-A principal Mary Merchant apparently found that coach Jay Peterson was not at fault for the deterioration of team bonds and relationships, with superintendent Dale Hogie instead deciding that the parents of some players on the team were simply being unrealistic. All of that came as at least one parent insisted that simple playing time was not the determining factor in their complaints.

When teams are made up of several girls ranging from grades 7-12, those girls will have different expectations and perceptions,” Hogie told Detroit Lakes online.

“Every adult involved this past week—coaches, parents, administrators and school board members—want your basketball participation to be a positive part of your whole school experience.”

It’s unknown whether the return of Peterson will be enough to push the LP-A team into the playoffs. The return on Monday was certainly encouraging: A 70-27 victory against Fosston which improved the team’s record to 7-8 on the season.