Iowa football phenom T.J. Bollers already has major Division I offers — and he's just 15 years old

TIFFIN, Iowa — It’s fun to watch T.J. Bollers play wide receiver.

He starred there Saturday, when Clear Creek Amana played in the Iowa Elite Playmaker 7-on-7 football tournament on the Tiffin soccer fields. He ran crisp routes. He showed great hands. His tree-trunk legs had the quick twitch of a running back. He rose up for catches facing triple teams on several occasions.

When recruiting services rate 2021 prospects, T.J. Bollers will get four stars. Watch the violent hands he uses to fend of the defender and get open for a quick slant TD. Nice route and catch in second clip. Remember, he’s being recruited at DE. pic.twitter.com/bPxlYmJMeV — Matthew Bain (@MatthewBain_) June 2, 2018

The thing is, it’s not his primary position.

Bollers, who just wrapped up his freshman year at CCA, is being recruited by Power Five programs as a defensive end.

He’s about 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds right now — and he’s still growing. Combine that size with four-sport athleticism (he also plays baseball, basketball and track), and it makes sense that Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Nebraska have already made their offers.

At 15, Bollers is also fielding interest from Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Mississippi State, Stanford, Army, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt.

And he’s just getting started.

“It’s just been really eye-opening — meeting new coaches,” Bollers said. “It’s just been really exciting. Hard work is paying off, but I’m still not done. I’ve still got so much more time and I can’t take stuff for granted. I have to keep working at my game, keep pushing my teammates and my teammates will keep pushing me.”

Read the rest of the story in the Des Moines Register