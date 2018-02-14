Iowa prep basketball game ends with wild buzzer-beater

A high school boys’ basketball game on Monday in northern Iowa ended in incredibly wacky fashion, and the internet is enjoying every last second of it.

In a Class 2A District 3 matchup between Estherville Lincoln Center and Okoboji, Milford, Estherville trailed 40-38 with just a few seconds left in regulation. Senior Trey Jacobson inbounded the ball to senior Jacob Heinrichs, who tripped over a defender right before he received the pass.

Heinrichs gathered himself, bounced the ball on the floor to keep the play going, turned around and threw up a desperation heave from well behind the arc as the buzzer sounded.

Buckets.

Estherville won the game, 41-40 — the only time it was ever out in front.

The Estherville crowd erupted as students and fans rushed the court to congratulate Heinrichs and the rest of his teammates.

Video of the game’s final moments was captured by @ELCFootball — the Estherville football program’s Twitter account. The clip has more than 85,500 views as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

