Iowa high school star Caitlin Clark seeks a normal kid life while being sought by college elite

At Caitlin Clark’s home, mail from college basketball programs piles up in thick stacks as coaches from across the country try to make themselves heard.

Dowling Catholic practices and games draw Division I scouts. Coach Kristin Meyer said seven of the top 10 nationally ranked teams have watched her. At a home game against powerhouse Bishop Miege of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, about a dozen coaches sat in the bleachers of the West Des Moines school.

A who’s-who of women’s colleges have contacted the Clark family or made the trek to the West Des Moines school: Iowa, Iowa State and Drake, along with coaches of top-10 teams Notre Dame, Oregon and UCLA.

Clark’s national profile skyrocketed with her dominance last summer with USA Basketball, and her performance this season has lived up to the hype and more. She’s averaging 27 points, second best in the state, and will lead Dowling on Tuesday against Ankeny in a Class 5A regional final.

