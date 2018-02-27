Iowa officials considering asking for FBI's help in investigating a former AAU coach

Investigators seized phones, hard drives and other devices during a search of a cabin owned by a prominent Iowa youth basketball coach under investigation for allegedly making videos of boys showering, court records show.

An investigator also said Monday that Iowa officials are considering asking the FBI to join the probe into Greg Stephen, which has stunned the state’s basketball scene.

Stephen, 42, hasn’t been charged with any crimes. He was one of two founders and the co-director of the Iowa Barnstormers, a traveling Amateur Athletic Union team that has produced several Division I college basketball players. The Barnstormers organization cut ties with Stephen on Thursday after learning that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was investigating potential child pornography and invasion of privacy charges involving him.

Read more in the Des Moines Register