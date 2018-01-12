Iowa State women's basketball staffer insults HS player, apologizes

An Iowa State University women’s basketball employee has apologized to an Iowa high school student and his family after sending him insulting messages to him over private messages on Twitter.

Adam Urness, Iowa State women’s basketball coordinator of player development, claimed Rhett Darland, a senior at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, didn’t break the school’s single-game scoring record Tuesday night.

Darland scored 34 points against Southeast Valley.

You can read the exchange, which appeared in a Twitter posting, here.

Urness sent Darland a message over social media showing a list of Clarion-Goldfield players who scored more points than him, according to the Iowa State Daily.

He proceeded to send Darland more messages.

“Your reputation as an individual speaks for itself, trust me, THROUGHOUT the basketball coaching community. You are a disgrace to Clarion-Goldfield basketball. Glad you could finally hit a shot though. 🙂 Fraud,” Urness said in one of the messages to Darland, according to screenshots posted of the exchange.

I have reached out and apologized to the Darland family for my comments. I made a mistake and I hope to move forward from this and use it as a learning opportunity. — Adam Urness (@AdamUrness) January 11, 2018

Darland broke the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows record, not the Clarion-Goldfield record, according to Reese Morris, Darland’s brother, who spoke with the Daily on Wednesday.

The districts merged, starting in the 2014-15 school year.

Urness tweeted that he made a mistake and that he has apologized to Darland and his family.

“I made a mistake and I hope to move forward from this and use it as a learning opportunity,” Urness wrote.

Urness joined ISU women’s basketball staff in 2016, according to the school’s website. He was an assistant coach at Simpson College prior to that.

Iowa State was made aware of the statements and “handled that internally,” said Nicole Leusink, spokesperson for the athletics department.

Urness is still on staff and is not suspended or on probation, Leusink said.

For more, visit the Des Moines Register